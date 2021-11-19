Need to refresh your loyalty program but not sure where to start?

Get access to this recent webinar where a team of loyalty experts discuss the benefits of adding a premium tier to your existing program, and how simple it is to get started.

Top brands like Walmart, Urban Outfitters, and Best Buy are offering their customers a premium tiered option. Why shouldn’t you? Begin your journey to Premium Loyalty by downloading this webinar today!

You will take away:

  • How you and your customers will benefit from a premium tier;
  • How top brands are integrating a premium option to their programs;
  • Ways to structure in a new premium tier to complement your current benefits;
  • If a premium tier makes sense based on your current loyalty goals. 

About the hosts...

Brian Carl
SENIOR DIRECTOR, MARKETING

He's a premium loyalty expert who's been at the center of developing marketing for numerous premium loyalty programs. As a data driven leader, he's seen the ROI retailers have gained by offering premium loyalty programs and he understands how valuable they are for not only retailers, but for the modern consumer.
Carlos Dunlap-Beard
VP, LOYALTY SOLUTIONS

He's spent the past 25 years cultivating a rich background in B2C/B2B engagement strategies, direct marketing, business development, customer acquisition, customer loyalty, data analysis and strategic marketing through several key posts within Loyalty Marketing agencies.

